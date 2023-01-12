A peek at Treefort 11

Treefort announced some details for the next music fest, which is set to take place March 22-26.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest announced further details for this year's 11th annual event, which includes events like Alefort, Dragfort, Comedyfort, and more. The festival will take place March 22-26.

Alefort: The pub and lounge will be located in Julia Davis Park, serving more than 65 beers, wines and cocktails from local markets. It's free and open to the public, a news release said.

What's new this year? People can now take their drink in or out of Alefort within the gated area of Julia Davis Park, including the main stage. The Alefort Cocktail Showcase is located at Greyhound Station.

Artfort: This year, Artfort will host nationally renowned choreographer Joseph Hernandez, solo performance artist Selby Jenkins, inclusive ballet company Ballet22 and inflatable installation artist, INFLATABILL, according to a news release.

Comedyfort: More comedians will be announced at a later date, but for now, Comedyfort is hosting Tig Notaro, a writer, actor, radio contributor and Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian. The show is included in a festival pass but can also be bought individually for $55-$75.

Dragfort: With five days of performances planned, Dragfort will be featuring performers like Kerri Colby, Irene "The Alien" Dubois, Big Dipper, Meatball and Austin's drag collective Poo Poo Platter, a news release said. Dragfort requires a festival pass or a dragfort pass that can be purchased for $69. Most events are held at the balcony, which is a 21 and over venue.

Filmfort: Filmort has some shorts, daily film blocks and feature-length films this year including Dusty & Stones, which is a documentary that follows an African county music group to the United States; Song of the Cicada, a documentary about the life of a Texas mortician and Wake Up Leonard, a feel-good film. Filmfort requires a pass, $30, or a festival pass.

Hackfort: "Celebrating all things tech" Hackfort will include EYES OUT, a game development studio in Los Angeles with game designer Cory Davis and Robin Finck. Hackfort will also showcase a "build your own keyboard" workshop and a bring-your-own-computer party for gamers called BosieLAN.

Kidfort: Kidfort has performances for all ages of the younger crowd. Performers include Matt Baker Comedy and Stunt Show, Mo Phillips and the Spaghetti Dance Band, Triple Rainbow, and workshops like Breakdancin' Class with TRICA Children's Arts.

Podfort: Podfort is for everything podcast-related. Twenty podcasters will be doing live recordings at Treefort. Podcasters include Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper and Meatball, the Dante Elephante podcast, Rounds of Sound, the Boise Bubble and others.

Storyfort: Storyfort hosts discussions, readings and panels of emerging literary artists. Listeners can hear readings from The Forever Girls, Nada Alic, Sean Thor Conroe, Jon Lindsey, Allie Rowbottom, Grant Faulkner, Shy Watson and Bud Smith, a news release said.

Yogafort: Yogafort is celebrating 10 years this year. It will include over 20 experiences like Nia, meditation, dance, yoga, breath work, sound baths, sensual embodiment yoga and more, a news release said. Headliners for Yogafort include Sheela Bringi, Clinton Patterson, East Forest, Marisa Radha Weppner and Brent Kuecker. Yogafort requires a festival pass or an individual pass marked at $69.

Treefort passes are on sale now: Five-day passes are $270, Zipline passes are $420 and U21 passes are $150. Single day tickets are $100 with access to the main stage. Kids 12 and under are free to attend the festival with an adult passholder.

