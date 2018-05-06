NAMPA - After sitting vacant for four years, the old Nampa Public Library is coming back to life.

Two years ago, the city sold the building on the corner of 11th Avenue South and 1st Street South to a developer for only $1. The extreme low price on the building allowed the developer to put millions into the actual renovations.

Now it’s full of new businesses like a salon, children’s therapy offices and a coffee shop called One11 Press.

“We like the nostalgic part of it,” said coffee shop owner Greg Griggsby. “The idea of the old coming together with the new, we just really like that.”

City officials and others involved with the project hope this renovation will help the community flourish for years to come.

“To take a building that was kind of condemned and could have been used for nothing and turn it into where it has eight or nine different tenants all doing business here creates an energy for downtown Nampa,” said Nampa Chamber of Commerce CEO Mitch Minnette.

The building, now called “The Historic Nampa Library,” was first built in 1919. Many who grew up in the area - including developer Mike Mussell - have memories of coming to the building when it was the city library.

“Well, we came here as a kid,” he said. “My mother would bring us.”

Mussell says he preserved as much of the original building as possible, including the outside, the stained glass, mosaic tiles and crown moulding.

“We worked with the historical society. They did a walk through with us,” he said. “There’s a lot of marble walls and we saved all of those and made some repairs. All and all, I’m really pleased with the outcome. “

Preserving Nampa’s older and historic buildings is Mussell’s passion, so he highlighted some of the city’s other iconic buildings into this renovation.

“Masonic Temple Building which was built in 1919, the Dewey Palace which was built in the 1900’s and the last one was the Train Depot, he said.

New life for old Nampa library After years of sitting vacant, the old Nampa Public Library has a new look, and new tenants.

All of the displays were made possible because of the community.

“We put an article out in the paper and asked if we could get some memorabilia from the locals,” Mussell said. “They donated everything that you see here.”

“It’s starting to intrigue others to want to come and be closer to downtown,” Minnette said.

“I believe this building will be here for years to come. And I know that the city of Nampa has had some struggles,” Mussell said. “I hope this gets the ball started and helps downtown Nampa.”

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. They’re encouraging the public to attend.

