NAMPA, Idaho — Officers are investigating after a port-a-potty was set on fire at a Nampa park.

Nampa Police say the incident in West Park marks the second port-a-potty set ablaze recently, and promised a reward for anyone who can help them solve the "crappy situation."

The department shared a photo showing the scorched area where the portable toilet had been sitting. The culprit could face arson charges and be held responsible for paying back the cost of the torched restrooms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 208-468-5634 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.