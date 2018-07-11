BOISE — Millions of people across the nation are casting their ballot and voting this midterm election.

In Boise, KTVB had the privilege of meeting one man, who is no stranger to the voting process.

James A. Byrne is a 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran.

He has voted in every election.

“He was a radioman, he was in Iwo Jima, that's where he was injured and lost his left kneecap,” his daughter Patricia McGrath, said.

Patricia says her father was also in Nagasaki two weeks after the bomb drop.

She says he saw the results and served in the Pacific.

“It means a lot to him to vote and I wanted to make sure he got here no matter what,” said McGrath.

James voted on Tuesday with the help of his daughter.

“As a veteran, I feel it's very important that we, as veterans are able to and do what we should do for this country,” Byrne said. “I think we are very fortunate to be able to vote and pick the people that we need to lead us into the future.”

Patricia helped her father through the voting process.

“Dad has Parkinson’s so, he has a tremor and has trouble holding the pen,” she said. “So, I told him who the candidates were and he told me exactly who to fill in, and I did exactly what he told me.”

When James was done voting you could see the satisfaction on his face as he served his civic duty once again.

It's now a memory, both father and daughter will never forget.

“It's a wonderful thing to have a daughter like Patty,” Byrne said. “She always helps me and does pretty much everything to help me in this ending of my life, which is coming shortly.”

Patricia expressed similar sentiments.

“This might be the last time my father can vote and so it was even more important to get him to the polls,” McGrath said. “I'm lucky to still have him.”

