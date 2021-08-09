9/11 exhibit opens at the Warhawk Air Museum

The Warhawk Air Museum is remembering the 20th anniversary of a tragic event with a 9/11 exhibit that runs through the month of September.

The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa showcases more than a century of military history. As the 20th anniversary of the tragic event approaches, the museum is remembering that day with a 9/11 exhibit. The exhibit honors the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day in 2001. It also provides a background on the terrorist attack to current-day information.

20 years ago, the Warhawk Air Museum set out a piece of cloth allowing visitors to write and capture their emotions at the time of the attack. Now, the museum has another cloth for visitors 20 years later.

The exhibit runs through the end of September. Military and first responders will receive free admission to the Warhawk Air Museum this Saturday.

Watch more Local News: