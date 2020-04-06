8th Street closing in downtown Boise for restaurant patio expansion

8th Street in downtown Boise is closed to cars and open to outdoor diners starting Thursday morning.

The initiative to expand patio space and seating at restaurants along 8th Street sprang out of a desire to promote physical distancing even as businesses continue to reopen under Idaho's coronavirus reopening plan.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the city greenlit a resolution back in May to allow restaurants to temporarily expand their outdoor space, allowing them to serve more customers while still adhering to social distancing standards.

8th Street north of Idaho Street will be shut down to motorized traffic, with the exception of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. to allow for deliveries. A 20-foot-wide lane will remain open through the area to allow for pedestrian and bike traffic, as well as space for the fire department to get in in case of an emergency.

Between Main Street and Idaho Street, 8th Street will be open on the south side, but parking and sidewalk routes have been modified slightly.

McLean said the city is open to putting similar solutions in place in other neighborhoods outside of downtown as well.