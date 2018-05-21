BOISE -- An elderly driver died after investigators say he drove into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on Monday.

The Ada County Coroner identified the victim as 82-year-old Joe Lorah of Boise. Lorah died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Maple Grove Road, near the intersection with Victory Road.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Lorah was headed south when his car drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming pickup.

The woman driving the pickup was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The force of the collision badly damaged both vehicles.

Investigators are working to determine whether a medical issue caused Lorah to lose control of his car. Toxicology results in the case are pending.

Lorah's death has been ruled an accident.

