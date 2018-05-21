BOISE -- An elderly driver died after investigators say he drove into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Maple Grove Road, near the intersection with Victory Road.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the 82-year-old was headed south when his car drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming pickup.

The woman driving the pickup was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The force of the collision badly damaged both vehicles.

Investigators are working to determine whether a medical issue caused the 82-year-old to lose control of his car. His name has not yet been released.

© 2018 KTVB