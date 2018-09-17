BELLEVUE, Idaho -- The Idaho State Fire Marshal and Blaine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in a house fire near Bellevue Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire broke out at 6:12 a.m. at 124 Gannett Road south of Bellevue.

When deputies arrived, they found 74-year-old Irene Faye Barker outside the burning home. She told first responders that her husband, 75-year-old Earnest Patrick Barker was still inside.

Firefighters were unable to get inside the house due to the severity of the blaze.

Wood River Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department, Hailey Fire Department and Ketchum Fire Department worked for hours to douse the flames. Investigators were able to make their way into the home at 1:35 p.m., and found Earnest Barker's body inside.

According to the Associated Press, Irene Barker was driven by a relative to a local hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation. The home was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the incident remains under investigation.

