7 days left until St. Jude Dream Home tickets go on sale

BOISE, Idaho — Set your alarms! Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale in 7 days at 5 a.m. on April 14.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offers you a chance to win the home of your dreams and other great prizes while supporting the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tickets are limited and will sell out fast! Last year's Dream Home tickets sold out in just four hours.

This year, only 17,777 tickets will be sold. The cost of a ticket is $100.

The 2021 Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in south Meridian's Calistoga Community. It is valued at $624,900.

The single-level, 2,422 square-foot home features a yoga studio with a built-in wellness bar, a primary bedroom suite with a "spa experience" bathroom, Tranquility by Trane healthy air system, a full guest wing with a bath and sitting area, and an outdoor water feature.

You could also win a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores.

During the past 15 years, St. Jude Dream Home campaigns in the Boise area, combined, have raised more than $12 million.

Tickets go on sale starting at 5 a.m. MT on April 14, 2021. They can be purchased online at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-537-8939. If tickets sell out on April 14, everyone who purchased a ticket will be eligible for all prizes.