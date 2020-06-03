x
6-foot-long sturgeon poached along the Boise River

While some evidence was found near the poached white sturgeon, officials hope witnesses will come forward with more information.
Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game
A six-foot-long white sturgeon was poached out of the Boise River on March 3, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are asking the public for help finding the person who poached a six-foot-long white sturgeon out of the Boise River.

Fish and Game said conservation officer Steve Ross investigated a reported case of a poached sturgeon on March 3. When he found the carcass, most of the body had been removed and the head and fins were left. Officials estimate the body was likely caught earlier in March.

Citizens Against Poaching is now offering a reward for information regarding the poached sturgeon. People can call 1-800-632-5999 anytime and can remain anonymous.

While some evidence was found near the poached white sturgeon, officials hope witnesses will come forward with more information.

"I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case," Ross said in a statement.

People can also contact Fish and Game at their Nampa officer at 208-465-8465 on weekdays or Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 during the weekends.

Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game
