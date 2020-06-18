5G cell towers, police funding among popular questions for Boise mayor in listening session

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean held a virtual listening session Wednesday night, then stepped outside to talk with protesters in front of City Hall.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, protesters once again filled the steps at Boise City Hall chanting phrases such as "Defund the police! Black Lives Matter!"

A group of around 100 people were advocating for better inclusion of minority groups in the city and for the City Council to do away with a proposed $20 million budget being proposed for the Boise Police Department in 2021.

"If this budget is approved, they are letting us know that black lives do not matter in Boise," said one of the speakers at the rally. "If they deliberately pass the excessive budget, they are claiming their position in aiding the genocide and maltreatment of black and brown folk in Boise, Idaho."

While the rally happened outside City Hall, inside Mayor Lauren McLean held a virtual listening session to answer questions from the public.

She addressed several topics including COVID-19 in the city, the budget, and multiple questions about defunding the police department and changing policies.

McLean said the $20 million is based on studies of projected growth of the city and what funding it would need to add more officers and allow the department to meet the needs of the city.

She said she wants to have many conversations with community members and the incoming police chief about what's best for all parties moving forward.

"It's a false choice between funding and defunding a police department," she said. "I'm committed to public safety in this community and I'm committed to having a dialogue with our new chief and the public and the council about the priorities we have as a community."

McLean was also asked in the virtual session how the city is including people of color on its committees.

"I do look at it from a gender perspective as well as the perspective of communities of color in all our city commissions and we're encouraging people from diverse communities to apply for positions as they open because we want to see our committees more reflective of the community in which we live," McLean answered.

In the second half of the listening session, McLean stepped outside City Hall to listen to protestors and speak with some other individuals.

Another smaller group was at City Hall hoping to get the mayor's attention on an issue they feel is vital to the city - 5G wireless cell towers.

Cathy Cook is one of the members of the group working to address concerns over the proposed technology. She is also an electromagnetic radiation specialist.

She said their group, made up of hundreds of members, hasn't been able to have an in-depth conversation with McLean about the issue - and about the city's approval of multiple applications to put up those towers.

"I personally have been doing research on this topic for about six years," Cook said. "The health implications are very, very clear. There are severe health hazards with this technology and the Boise city ordinance will allow a cell phone tower within 30 inches of your home and we feel that is extremely dangerous."

The group wants the council to change the ordinance and make sure those towers are placed far away from homes.

Members of the group approached McLean outside City Hall Wednesday night to ask her about it. Cook said the mayor was focused on the Black Lives Matter rally and so they are trying to set up a conversation with her in the near future.

The issue of 5G towers was a hot topic during the virtual session as well, drawing in many questions from viewers on YouTube. Those questions were not addressed in the virtual session.