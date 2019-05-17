NAMPA, Idaho — The 53rd annual Parade America takes place in Nampa Saturday.

The parade, which is put on by the Nampa Exchange Club, gets underway at 11 a.m. and features nearly 100 entries.

The parade begins at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School and follows a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado.



This year’s theme is “Home of the Brave.”

Parade America is a celebration of our nation and the men and women who have served it. World War II veteran Bert Chandler is this year's parade marshal. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.



The event historically draws thousands of spectators each year.

If you can’t make to the parade, you can watch it live on 24/7 or KTVB.COM.

Be sure to catch our own Maggie O'Mara, Doug Petcash and Larry Gebert as they broadcast live from Nampa.