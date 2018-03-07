BOISE - There are plenty of people who mow lawns for a living, but Rodney Smith Jr. may be the only one running a lawn mower coast to coast on a nationwide tour.

Smith is visiting all 50 states this summer and using his lawn mower to give back to as many communities as he can.

"So I'm traveling to all 50 states mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single moms, veterans. Boise, Idaho makes my 39th or 40th stop, yeah one of them," said Smith

Smith is the founder of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a program he started in 2016 to inspire young members of his community to give back to those in need. Today that program is helping yards in need like this one in Boise.

"We show them the importance of giving back to the community because in this day and age a lot of kids just stay inside and play video games, so we are trying to inspire them to go outside and make a difference with a lawn mower," said Smith.

With help from sponsors like the outdoor products company Briggs & Stratton, Smith uses social media to connect with people in need all over the country.

The one-man tour has already mowed hundreds of lawns this summer for veterans, the elderly, the disabled and single mothers. All free of charge.

Smith says he was never a huge fan of yard work growing up, but one day that all suddenly changed.

"When I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn, and it looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out," said Smith.

Getting to make a difference is something Smith says he is proud to work toward. Not just by cleaning up lawns, but also by inspiring America's youth to step up and help those in need.

"I hope that people can learn to be kind. A lot of people are not kind to one another this day and age. If someone needs help, help them out. It doesn't need to be with a lawn, it could be with bringing in groceries, help someone if their car breaks down, just be kind," said Smith.

After finishing up in Boise, the lawn mowing tour heads east to Wyoming.

