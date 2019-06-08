BOISE, Idaho — There are 50 parties planned in the city of Boise Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out.



The event is all about getting to know your neighbors and building relationships between communities and police. It is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday in August.



Party-planners who registered with the Boise Police Department could request visits from police officers, firefighters, the mayor, city council members and more.



"Well connected neighbors are more likely to keep an eye out for each other and report suspicious activity to law enforcement," said Captain Paul Burch from BPD's Community Outreach Division. "The partnerships we have with our community help keep Boise the safe community it is today and will continue to do so long into the future."



To find out if anything is planned where you live, check this list of participating neighborhoods.









