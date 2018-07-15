BOISE — Saturday has been a big day for bicyclists in Boise, but it's been very special for 5-year-old Claire Jensen.

Claire was named "Pro Cyclist for the Day" as part of the Twilight Criterium.

United Healthcare's pro cycling team introduced her in a surprise announcement Saturday evening at 10 Barrel Brewing in downtown Boise. The team awarded Claire some cycling gear, including a new bike, a helmet, and an autographed jersey. Claire participated in athlete call-ups preceding Saturday night's pro races and rode in the official pace car.

Claire also received a grant from the United Healthcare Children's Foundation to help fund her speech therapy sessions.

"What it does is recognize how far Claire has come. Three years ago she was non-verbal," said Emily Jensen, Claire's mother. "So just to look back and see where she's come from -- not speaking to completely speaking and being understood -- is a great accomplishment for Claire and all her hard work."

Since 2007, the United Healthcare Children's Foundation has awarded more than 15,000 grants valued at more than $40 million to children and their families for treatments associated with medical conditions such as cancer, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, autism, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, ADHD, and cerebral palsy.

© 2018 KTVB