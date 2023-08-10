Counties sue DSHS; Kohberger waives right to speedy trial; Teens arrested after detective shot; Stabbing of UW student highlights DV statistics; Man missing.

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke returning to western Washington after brief respite

Wildfire smoke is expected to deteriorate air quality across western Washington starting Thursday and worsen this weekend.

Winds are expected to shift northeasterly, bringing smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia and the North Cascades, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Christopher Nunley.

Air quality is expected to be moderate for most of the Puget Sound region Thursday and possibly dip into unhealthy for sensitive groups in eastern Whatcom and Skagit counties. Read more

The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November formally waived his right to a speedy trial and shared his plans to file a motion to avoid the death penalty.

Judge John Judge accepted Bryan Kohberger's waiver of a speedy trial during his conference hearing on Wednesday. During that hearing, Kohberger and his attorney, Anne Taylor, announced they plan to file a motion to strike the death penalty. Read more

Prosecutors from 22 Washington state counties have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Social and Health Services over the agency’s public policy decision to stop evaluating and treating mentally ill criminal defendants who have their charges dropped because they don’t understand the charges against them.

Charges are dropped against individuals when they are declared unfit to stand trial and DSHS fails to provide services or restore their competency.

As the KING 5 Investigators have reported in their series "Mentally Ill, Waiting in Jail," wait times for mentally ill defendants to access treatment to understand their charges reached all-time highs over the last two years. Read more

Two teenage males have been taken into custody after a Tacoma police detective was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted that the detective was shot in the shoulder around 2:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Hosmer. The detective suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

"The Hosmer area continues to be a high priority for me," Tacoma City Councilmember Joe Bushnell said in a prepared statement. "While we have made some progress in that area, we have more work to do. The city, in partnership with the community, will continue this work. I hope the [Tacoma Police Department] detective involved has a speedy recovery." Read more

The death of 21-year-old Angelina Tran, who was allegedly stabbed over 100 times by her stepfather Nghiep Kein Chau on Aug. 7, opens the conversation about domestic violence homicides and the personality types of abusers.

Court documents said this murder appeared to be the result of anger at Tran for intervening in the stepfather's attack on her mother at a house in Seattle's Beacon Hill Neighborhood. Chau is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. His arraignment has been pushed back for medical reasons.

"We do generally see when the person who intervenes is a member of the family, that is perceived as particularly threatening, as particularly egregious behavior and needs to be stopped," said Dr. Deirdre Bowen, who is the director of Seattle University's Family Law Center and specializes in domestic violence cases. Read more