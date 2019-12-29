Authorities say there have been five mountain lion attacks that have killed or injured dogs in the same central Idaho community in the past week.

The Idaho State Journal reports a Labrador retriever was attacked early Saturday morning near Hailey after its owners let the dog outside in their unfenced backyard, the fifth case in the Wood River Valley in the span of a week.

The Labrador has since recovered and returned home, but at least three other dogs have died, according to officials.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said there's been an increasing number of predators in the area and urges people to not leave their pets outside without supervision.

Nearly two weeks ago, a dog was killed and another was injured in separate mountain lion attacks outside of Ketchum.

If you see a mountain lion in the Wood River Valley, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 280-324-4359.

RELATED: Separate mountain lion attacks in Blaine County kill 1 dog, injure another

RELATED: 'I tried to punch it in the eye': 8-year-old boy fights off mountain lion attack with a stick

RELATED: Study: More elk killed by cougars than by wolves in Idaho