5 injured after wrong-way crash, rear end crash on I-84

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash followed by a rear-end crash on I-84 in Payette County near New Plymouth. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), on Friday, Oct. 6 at 11:39 p.m., a man from Boise was driving the wrong way on the highway going west in the eastbound lanes and hit another car head on. Immediately following the crash, a semi rear ended one of the cars.
Police said the 21-year old man from Boise was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner when he hit a 59-year-old man from Mountain Home driving a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 that had three passengers, a 21-year-old woman from Craigmont, a 57-year-old man from Mountain Home and a minor.
After that crash, a 28-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, driving a 2023 Volvo rear-ended the Dodge.
All the people involved, except for the semi driver, were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Traffic was blocked for about two-and-a-half hours. The crash is being investigated by ISP.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.