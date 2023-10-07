5 injured after wrong-way crash, rear end crash on I-84

The crash happened on Friday in Payette County near New Plymouth.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash followed by a rear-end crash on I-84 in Payette County near New Plymouth. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), on Friday, Oct. 6 at 11:39 p.m., a man from Boise was driving the wrong way on the highway going west in the eastbound lanes and hit another car head on. Immediately following the crash, a semi rear ended one of the cars.

Police said the 21-year old man from Boise was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner when he hit a 59-year-old man from Mountain Home driving a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 that had three passengers, a 21-year-old woman from Craigmont, a 57-year-old man from Mountain Home and a minor.

After that crash, a 28-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, driving a 2023 Volvo rear-ended the Dodge.

All the people involved, except for the semi driver, were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. Traffic was blocked for about two-and-a-half hours. The crash is being investigated by ISP.





