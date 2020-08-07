1 dead, 5 hurt in head-on wreck in Owyhee County

Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but none of the passengers were.

GRASMERE, Idaho — One man was killed and five other people were taken to a Boise hospital after an SUV and a car collided head-on in Owyhee County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Idaho 51 near Grasmere.

According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Macquinzi Marlar of Crescent Valley, Nevada was driving south in a Subaru Legacy when she crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane. Marlar's car hit a northbound Chevrolet Suburban driven by 53-year-old Deanna Maley of Fox, Oregon.

Both drivers were airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to police. Both had been wearing seatbelts.

None of the four other people riding in Deanna Maley's car were buckled in, police say. One of the passengers, 55-year-old Rocky Maley, was thrown from the SUV on impact, and died from his injuries.

The other three passengers in the Suburban were identified as 21-year-old Dillon Maley and 29-year-old Cole Maley of Fox, Oregon and 20-year-old Kelsei Kiser of Council. All three were taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise by ambulance.

The current conditions of the injured have not been released.