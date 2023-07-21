The men will spend three days in jail and will have one-year of unsupervised probation. They are also not allowed to go near the Coeur d’Alene City Park.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A judge in Idaho has withheld judgement against five of the Patriot Front members who were convicted of conspiracy to riot. Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Michael Johnson and Robert Whitted will spend three days in jail and will have one-year of unsupervised probation. They are also not allowed to go within two miles of the Coeur d’Alene City Park during the probation.

The court says because the probation is unsupervised, the five men are able to leave the state of Idaho during the probation.

Rioting is generally considered a misdemeanor in Idaho. Conspiracy to riot is punishable by up to one year in jail, as well as a $5,000 fine and up to two years of probation.

The jury convicted the five men after deliberating for just an hour on the charge.

Background Info:

On June 11, 2022, 31 men with ties to a national hate group were arrested blocks away from the Pride in the Park event in Coeur d'Alene. Police found the men hiding inside a U-haul truck after someone spotted them loading up and called to report what "looked like a little army."

Police said they recovered evidence that the group was planning to riot in downtown Coeur d’Alene. All 31 men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to riot.

Those arrested come from 13 states, including Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas.

