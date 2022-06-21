431 eviction hearings in Treasure Valley this year, according to Jesse Tree

The nonprofit looks to provide financial assistance and case management to those who are at risk of eviction and homelessness who are unable to pay rent.

BOISE, Idaho — There have been 431 eviction hearings in the Treasure Valley, this year so far, according to Jesse Tree, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance and case management to those who are at risk of eviction and homelessness who are unable to pay rent.

Jesse Tree has worked within the court and with partner agencies to resolve 96 of those cases so far.

According to Jesse Tree, they have attended court for every eviction hearing hoping to get involved with as many cases as possible to provide mediation, case management, and immediate financial assistance. Eviction court is still being held virtually over zoom state-wide.

Ada and Canyon County Courts are the only courts in Idaho offering mediation services for eviction cases, which allows the involved parties to meet in a break-out room and come up with an agreement before the case goes before the judge for a full hearing, potentially avoiding an eviction being listed on the tenant's record, according to Jesse Tree.

Jesse Tree said mediation is becoming nationally recognized across the nation as a best practice to resolve eviction cases and that their staff proactively reach out to all parties before eviction court dates to try to intervene with services and rental assistance.

Tenants can contact Jesse Tree using their hotline (208)393-9486 and online application when they are in the eviction process. Jesse Tree said renters with a court date should contact them as soon as possible so they can come up with a plan before arriving in court.

