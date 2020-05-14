4.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Boise

The quake originated from the same general area of Central Idaho as the big 6.5 earthquake on March 31.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above is a montage of viewer videos sent to us following the March 31 earthquake.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Central Idaho and the surrounding region Wednesday evening.

We're getting reports from people in the Boise area who felt the quake at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the US Geological Survey, the latest temblor originated in the same general area as the big 6.5 magnitude earthquake on March 31. It was centered about 40 miles west of Cascade in the mountains of Central Idaho.

That earthquake was the strongest to hit Idaho since 1983.