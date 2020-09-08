4.2 earthquake near Stanley causes rockslide

Backpackers caught footage of the rockslide that occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday.

STANLEY, Idaho — Katy Murphree and a friend were returning home from a backpacking trip to Baron Lakes on Saturday night when they witnessed a major rockslide coming down the mountainside near Stanley, Idaho.

The rockslide occurred Saturday around 8:10 p.m., shortly after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt near Stanley.

Murphree said there were multiple people camping out underneath the area, but luckily no one was injured. While she was unsure of the exact location of the rockslide, Matt Tannenbaum identified the area as Baron Spire.

"The entire spire came down along with half the wall face," Murphree wrote in her post. "Happened at about 8:10 pm so it was very difficult to go to sleep afterwards, to say the least!"

