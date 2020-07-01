BOISE, Idaho — More than 4,000 Idaho Army National Guard soldiers will be sent to Germany in the coming months, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.

The soldiers will mobilize "in support of a large-scale exercise to demonstrate U.S. military readiness," Little said. The soldiers are set to leave in the spring.

In addition, 400 airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing will be deployed to Southeast Asia "in support of combat operations," the governor said, although they are not expected to be directly involved in combat.

"The one is training, the other one is in support of military operations: A lot of times, our guard, that's what they get called [for,] is to do support," Little said. "But sometimes they're in the fray."

The governor denied that the military movements had anything to do with rising tensions between the United States and Iran, which flared after the U.S. killed Iran's high-level military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with an airstrike Jan. 2.

Iran has promised "harsh revenge" on America, and the U.S. is preparing for the possibility of a "major" attack of some type, possibly against an American military commander, according to the Associated Press.

But Little said the mobilization to Germany had already been planned for some time.

"This was actually in the queue - this is the military's message in NATO that we can do big stuff over there, so we're going to be a part of it," he said.

An exact date for the deployments has not been released.

"We wish them well and pray for their safety," Little said.

