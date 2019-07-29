BOISE CITY, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a 3-year-old boy was run over by a car that was driven by a family member in Boise County.

The accident happened on private property on Daggett Creek Road at about noon on Monday.

The toddler was taken to St. Luke's and police say they don't know the extent of the child's injuries.

Police say the child is alive and is expected to be okay.

Police say Idaho State Police responded to the call instead of Boise County Sheriff's Office due to staffing issues.

