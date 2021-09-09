3 things to know about the COVID-19 crisis in North Idaho

More help arrives to Kootenai County, How local residents can help, and how this crisis could affect hospitals in Washington too

Kootenai Health announced Wednesday the Department of Defense (DOD) is providing the hospital with 20 military medical personnel for at least the next five weeks to support their staff.

Hospitals in North Idaho are calling out for help — and need community members to answer.

North Idaho healthcare workers are engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic and this area is suffering the most in the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) said.

"It's a really concerning and frustrating time for everyone," Panhandle Health District spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said.

After a request from overfilled and understaffed hospitals in the panhandle, Idaho has activated “Crisis Standards of Care.”

Under crisis standards, hospital beds, medicine, and equipment like ventilators may be given to those considered most likely to survive, not the most critical.