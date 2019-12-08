BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Three little girls from Mountain Home are dead after the vehicle they were riding in was struck from behind on Highway 20 Saturday morning.

According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the car was stopped at a construction light in Blaine County when a driver in a Dodge Ram pickup slammed into it at a high rate of speed. The pickup's driver was reportedly intoxicated at the time, according to the coroner's office.

Two of the children, 6-year-old Aneena Lurak and 5-year-old Kya Lurak, died at the scene.

The youngest girl, identified Monday as 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell of Mountain Home, was rushed to St. Luke's in Boise, where she also died from her injuries.

Three little girls were killed in a wreck in Blaine County Saturday morning.

Family photo

The three children were siblings, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The father of the girls and his fiancee were also seriously injured in the wreck, according to family members. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses for the children.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The pickup driver's name has not been released, and it is unclear what charges - if any - he or she is facing.

Neither the Blaine County Coroner nor Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins was immediately available for comment. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.