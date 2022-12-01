3 hospitalized after crash in Jerome County

Idaho State Police said the crash happened after a GMC failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Chevrolet and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

BOISE, Idaho — Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash on US Highway 93 in Jerome County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened when an 18-year-old man from Jerome attempted to make a left turn onto westbound 200 North from the highway in a GMC Sierra. The man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 47-year-old man from Jerome.

According to Idaho State Police, the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Chevrolet had two passengers, both men from Twin Falls. The 47-year-old was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance, the ISP news release said.

Both passengers of the Chevrolet were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Idaho State Police said the drivers of both vehicles were not wearing seatbelts. The passenger in the front seat of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt, but the rear-seat passenger was not.

Watch more Local News: