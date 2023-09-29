3 adults and a baby hospitalized after crash in Canyon County

A two-car crash has left four people hospitalized in Canyon County Thursday night, one of them being an infant, after one of the cars erupted in flames.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Three adults and a baby are in the hospital after a crash in Canyon County Thursday night.

Idaho State Police said just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday night, two cars crashed on I-84 near milepost 21.

ISP reported that a 26-year-old man from Canyon County was headed west on the interstate in a Subaru when it crashed into a Dodge Caliber. The Dodge was occupied with a 26-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a baby from Oregon.

The Dodge rolled over on its top in the median, while the Subaru stopped on the right shoulder before lighting on fire.

Everyone in both cars was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition yet.

