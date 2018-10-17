MERIDIAN — A 27-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a concrete truck in Meridian.

Meridian Police say the woman was walking south in the crosswalk at Eagle Road and Ustick Road around 5:25 Tuesday night when she was hit by the right tire of a concrete truck, driven by a 46-year-old man.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, later died at a local hospital.

No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

Officials say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

If you have any information about this accident, you're asked to contact the Meridian Police department at (208) 888-6678.

