25-year-old killed in crash near Nampa

The Nampa man was heading south in a pickup truck when he collided with a SUV that did not stop at a stop sign on Elm Lane, according to Idaho State Police.
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 25-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Nampa Friday afternoon on 11th Avenue North at Elm Lane, according to Idaho State Police

The Nampa man was heading south in a GMC pickup truck when the vehicle hit a Dodge SUV that did not stop at a stop sign. The GMC went off 11th Avenue North and overturned after the collision. 

Idaho State Police said the man died at the scene of the crash Friday. He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the Dodge SUV, a 38-year-old Nampa woman, was wearing a seatbelt. Police did not indicate whether the woman was injured in the crash.

Both lanes of 11th Avenue North in Canyon County were blocked for roughly three hours following the collision, which happened around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

