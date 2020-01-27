24 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in Donnelly

The house where the carbon monoxide leak was detected was being used as a vacation rental property, according to the fire department.

DONNELLY, Idaho — Two dozen people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Donnelly.

Donnelly Assistant Fire Chief Franklin Yates told KTVB that emergency responders were called out to a home on Dawn Drive just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Four people were initially taken by ambulance to the emergency room at St. Luke's McCall Medical. According to a St. Luke's spokeswoman, doctors determined that those four people were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, and urged emergency responders to go back to the house and check for anyone else who might have been affected.

Twenty more people were then brought to the hospital, by ambulance or private car, according to St. Luke's.

By 9:30 a.m., 17 of those people had been treated and released. The remaining four are in the process of being transferred to other facilities in the Treasure Valley for specialized treatment.

Yates told KTVB that all of the patients were alive when they were transported, but the current condition of those who remain hospitalized is unknown. The department originally said that 25 people were hospitalized, but St. Luke's clarified later Monday morning that only 24 patients were involved.

The house where the carbon monoxide leak was detected was being used as a vacation rental property, according to the fire department. Officials have not released the identities or ages of those sickened, or said where they are from.

Donnelly Fire Chief Juan Bonilla said investigators believe the carbon monoxide came from the use of multiple propane devices inside the house, including a furnace and a propane water heater.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can poison people and animals by building up in the bloodstream, depriving victims of oxygen.