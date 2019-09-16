JACKPOT, Nev. — A Caldwell woman was killed early Monday morning when the pickup truck she was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle near the Idaho-Nevada line.

The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on U.S. 93, north of Jackpot, Nevada.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Joanna V. Gramajo Reyes of Caldwell was headed north in a Ford F250 towing a van on a trailer behind it. A southbound driver, 38-year-old Weston M. Jones of Kimberly, was in a Ford F-150 when he crossed over the centerline and smashed into the other pickup.

MORE: Homedale High School teacher killed in motorcycle accident is honored at football game

Gramajo Reyes died at the scene. Three other people riding in her pickup were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

Jones wasn't hurt in the crash.

Police say Gramajo Reyes was wearing her seatbelt when she was hit.

U.S. 93 was blocked in both directions for four hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage. The crash remains under investigation.