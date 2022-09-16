Indian Creek Festival underway in downtown Caldwell

The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — There's plenty to do at the Indian Creek Festival in downtown Caldwell on Saturday: a fireman's breakfast, a car show, tug-of-war, and a race with kayaks made from cardboard and duct tape.

The festival first started in 2003 as a small event held in a parking lot, celebrating the unearthing of Indian Creek. Since then, it has grown into a two-day festival that spans blocks.

"Twenty years strong. It started with just a couple little blocks in downtown," Sabrina Minshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell said. "Celebrating what was going to be the unearthing of the creek, this creek used to be all covered up. Through some great foresight and a lot of partners coming together, it opened up and Indian Creek Plaza was built. We have a thriving, bustling downtown with lots of restaurants and retail."

Friday's schedule featured "Oldies on the Plaza" with a band playing nostalgic tunes.

It also had a car cruise where people like Donnie Powell, and his 1970 Plymouth Duster, drove vintage cars around downtown Caldwell.

"Well, it brings back a lot of memories," Powell said. "Back when I grew up this was normal. You know, lot of classic cars, people in high school had these kind of cars."

The event is one of many held at Indian Creek Plaza. The festival symbolizes the rebirth of the creek, and of downtown Caldwell.

"Indian Creek Festival is great for anyone in the Treasure Valley," Minshall said. "Downtown Caldwell is literally 30 minutes from anywhere in the valley that you can come visit us. So it's great for families, for couples, there's something for everybody at this event."

The festival runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Schedule of events:

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Car Show

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Early day gas engine & tractors on display

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Fireman's Breakfast

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Chalk the Block

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Indian Creek Fest Market

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Music Theatre of Idaho "The SpongeBob Musical"

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Tug of war competition

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 4-H Kiddie Corner on the Plaza

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Caldwell and performance

1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Marching band performance down the street

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Kayak races

4 p.m. - Dirt Road Dancing 2C Stomp Comp

A full breakdown of events and a map of the festival can be found on the Indian Creek Plaza website.

Watch more Local News: