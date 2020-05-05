From coffee breaks to tea parties: How Kim Fields is getting used to working from home with her kids

While she may have to find in a closet or car to get work done, working at home with kids does have its benefits and only has the occasional disaster.

BOISE, Idaho — For the last seven weeks, I've been working from home, all while juggling my three kids, all under ten. They, like most kids, are also 'working from home' as their schools have shifted to virtual lessons.

Some days, the demands of my job coupled with being cooped up my kids under ten almost too much to bear. Like the day they hijacked my live broadcast during The 208.

Working in peace and quiet at my house is nearly impossible.

For one of my stories, I actually sat out in my car to do an interview just so I wouldn't be disrupted. On a few occasions, I've even hidden in my closet to conduct phone interviews in order to get away from the kids for just a few minutes. Yet, I always got the job done, never missed a deadline.

So is working from home supposed to be this hard? Am I actually getting more done?

In 2015, Nicholas Bloom, a professor at Stanford University, looked at the benefits of working from home. He found workers were more productive, worked longer hours, took fewer breaks and used less sick time compared to their in-office counterparts.

Many of our viewers have posted similar feelings to our 208 Facebook group. like Chris Kirk, who said that he's more productive, and Suz Bale, who loves it so much, she doesn't want to go back to the office.

And to tell you the truth, I'm not rushing to get back either.

It took me a while to adjust, and there are still bad days, but after seven weeks, I've kind of gotten used to working from home.

Is stopping work for a few minutes to have a tea party with your daughter any different than a coffee break in the break room?

Apparently it is, as that same Stanford professor now says "working from home alongside our kids, in unsuitable spaces, with no choice and no in-office days ... will create a productivity disaster for firms."

He also believes a lack of in-person collaboration will lead to a slump in innovation.

I don't know though, I think broadcasting live from your basement using your cell phone as your camera is pretty innovative.

What about all the other businesses that have pivoted to remain viable in this pandemic?

The whole 'work from home productivity debate' has been going on long before COVID-19, but given the circumstances we're in, I think most of us are doing a pretty good job at it.

We should also remind ourselves to feel grateful because at least we still have a job.