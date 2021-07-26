Senior White House COVID-19 advisor gives perspective on recent Idaho trends

Dr. Cameron Webb, the White House COVID-19 Taskforce Senior Advisor, says recent trends have led to a critical moment in the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho healthcare leaders sound the alarm on what they say is a concerning trend of recent COVID-19 cases, the problem is not unique to the Gem State.

“We are looking around the country and we are seeing increases in cases all over and I think that is one of the reasons why we are having a lot of conversations with states, with state leaders," said Dr. Cameron Webb, White House COVID-19 Taskforce Senior Advisor. "Between my colleagues and myself, we are really reaching out to governor’s offices, state health officers, and making sure we are doing everything we can while we are seeing this increase in cases, largely driven by this delta variant. I think everywhere is on high alert, this is a critical moment in this pandemic."

Wedd said the White House COVID-19 team continues to have conversations daily about recent COVID-19 trends nationwide.

“What we keep saying is that every state should be thinking about the full range of interventions they can offer to keep their state and residents safe. That is really the critical moment that we are in,” Webb said.

Idaho is currently behind the national average in major vaccine metrics. State data indicates that 45.6% of those 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated. The national average in that category is 57.5%.

Idaho trails national averages in similar categories as well. Some experts believe this is evidence that everyone who wants a vaccine has one at this point, but Webb is not sure if this notion is correct.

“The key is that for a lot of the unvaccinated, we have more than enough data that tells us that for a large percentage of them it is more of a matter of them having questions," he explained. "They may still have questions about the safety or the efficacy of the vaccines. They aren’t at an absolute no as much as they want more information. I think that the answer here is to make sure that we are creating spaces and opportunities for folks to get their questions answered."

Now is a crucial time for places like Idaho, according to Webb. He says areas with low vaccination rates have seen action from the community as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases.

“If you look at the states that have the highest number of cases right now, they actually have an above the national average rate of vaccination," Webb said. "When people are faced with rising cases in their community, that is even more of an impetus for them to say, 'Well, maybe now is the right time to get vaccinated because people want to protect themselves and that is an important way to do so."

For months there have been questions about how to reach underserved communities, such as those where English is not the preferred language. Webb said it is imperative that people have equal access to information and resources about the vaccine. Such information may increase the likelihood that more people will get vaccinated.

"We know in a lot of communities that it's community health workers or 'promotors.' We know that sometimes that’s a matter of making sure it’s linguistically appropriate conversations and interactions," he said. "Sometimes it’s a matter of making sure people know that the vaccines are free and there isn’t going to be immigration enforcement. That this vaccine is for them as well. I think there’s certainly been an impact from policies in recent years that made people more reticent to see public services or public health."