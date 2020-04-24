When will Idaho's youth sports leagues start again?

Many leagues across the Treasure Valley were forced to call off their seasons, but others are still unsure if they will return May 1 as Idaho begins to reopen.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Crowded parks filled with youth sports is what families across the Treasure Valley expected this spring. Like almost everything though, Meridian youth baseball and softball has been forced to call of spring games and practices.

Jake Hines is President of Meridian Youth Baseball and Softball. Much like other youth sports leagues, there was a glimmer of hope for Hines after Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that youth activities would be allowed to run again starting May first.

“Initially when I saw the governor’s announcement and saw that youth activities can reopen, I thought shoot if we could start may first we could get in a five or six week season,” Hines said.

Quickly though, league leaders like Hines realized youth sports might still be tough to host.

“You start to dig into it and it starts to make you question, are we really at any different phase than what we were prior to that announcement. So I think there is some gray area,” Hines said.

Conversations across the country are being held about how youth sports like baseball could be played by modified rules.

“I think by nature of how the game is set up, you’re already in a situation of social distancing. The only issue is that dugout situation,” Hines said.

Hines said while the actual play on the field may be doable from a distance, benches and stands would still be a tricky place to social distance.

Hines said it’s a tough call to make, but they may have to simply cancel the spring season at this point.

“I think to be perfectly honest with you, that’s probably where we are at. I know there are a few other leagues in the valley that have already taken that step,” Hines said.

He added that the league is optimistic that some type of a summer season could still happen with the Dairy Days Tournament as the kickoff.

“Dairy Days happens the second week in June, we are really keeping our fingers crossed that we will have progressed, hit the phases to where we are allowed to run that tournament come the second week in June,” Hines said.

After all of this is over, the first baseball game back will be exciting for players, coaches, and families.

“Were expecting that first pitch is going to happen June the twelfth,” Hines said. “So, we are going to do something special just to memorialize that because of the struggle to get through this whole process.”

What are other leagues doing? For those that haven't already canceled, most tell KTVB it's just about waiting and seeing what happens next.

There is, again, that gray area about allowing youth activities, but keeping them less than ten people together in a single group.

Idaho Youth Soccer, for example, said in a statement Friday:

"We are working with our membership across the state to figure out a resume to action plan. We are seeking clarification on the dynamic of less than 10 at social gatherings (outlined in stage 2), social distancing, and the ok for "Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen." In stage 1."

