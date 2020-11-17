What's with the straw bales at Camel's Back Park?

In short, it's to keep you and your winter activity enthusiasts safe.

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley got its first snowfall of the season last week, and while it wasn't enough to break out the snow pants and head to the hills for a day of skiing and sledding, it did remind us of how much time is left until we can do those activities.

All across social media, we received several posts wondering about the sudden appearance of straw bales at Camel's Back Park in Boise's North End.

For the last 15 years, Boise Parks and Recreation has put those straw bales at the base of most trees in the park as they prepare for the barrage of excited kids and their parents.

Eventually, when the snow finally sticks for longer than one day, families will make their way to the hills.

Because Camel's Back Park has become such a popular place for sledding, the department wants to ensure everyone using the hill for sledding can do so safely, according to Doug Holloway, the director of Boise Parks and Rec.

That's where the straw bales come into play.

So if you're new to the area, don't be alarmed if you see straw bales at the bottom of all the trees in the park- they are supposed to be there.

But should you find yourself at Camel's Back on a snowy day, pack your patience and keep your distance; it can get pretty congested.