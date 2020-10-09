What will in-person voting look like with coronavirus protocols?

With CDC COVID guidance in place, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane explains what in-person voting will look like in November.

BOISE, Idaho — Unlike the 2020 May primary election, in Idaho the upcoming November election will host in-person voting.

COVID concerns forced Idaho to vote through the mail back in May.

Now, election officials like Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane are working hard to make in-person voting safe.

“We will be taking under some additional safety measures," said McGrane. "We’ve been working with Central District Health to define what those are going to be, but we were able to test those out during the August election. So, we are cleaning things regularly. Poll workers will be wearing masks and are provided face shields as well. We do have masks available for voters, and we will be encouraging all voters to wear a mask.”

The iconic cardboard voting booths will remain, but for the November election they will be setup with physical distancing in mind.

“There will be extra distancing placed," said McGrane. "Again, back in the August election we did space those voting booths out. So, rather than being shoulder to shoulder with the voter next to you we will actually be spacing them out. We are very fortunate here locally that West Ada and Boise School districts have worked with us so that we can take advantage of the gymnasiums to really spread the voting booths out and try to make sure there is plenty of space for social distancing as people come in.”

When it comes down to the exact details, viewers have had some questions. In the 208 Facebook group Doug writes, “Curious about voting booths and the ability to keep them sanitary during the coronavirus. Who will be responsible for sanitizing each booth and pen once the voter leaves the booth?”

McGrane says they have a plan in place.

“That’s a good question," he said. "We are going to periodically sanitize but not in-between each and every voter. For those who are compromised in any way, they should really request an absentee ballot. We are going to be providing pencils, we call them our commemorative pencils, so voters don’t have to share writing utensils if they don’t want to. Voters can also bring their own. So, we are trying to kind of layer all the safety measures we can to fit the best practices.”

McGrane says teams have been working hard for weeks to make sure in-person voting happens safely.

“It takes a lot of logistics and so this is a part of the logistics operation to make sure we have everything at every location because once the polls open at 8 a.m. on Election Day there is really no turning back. We have to have everything in order and in place on that day,” said McGrane. “It’s going to be a partnership between us and the voters and the poll workers trying to make sure we keep everybody in this process safe.”

