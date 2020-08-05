Wendell mom recreates classic paintings with a twist

"But it's turned into this really cool thing and it's helped me gain an appreciation for art," she explained. "And I start wondering about who these people are."

WENDELL, Idaho — Bridgette Rendon is a stay-at-home mom of three girls, all under the age of five. While at home with her three daughters and her husband, Rendon needed to find something to do to stay sane and busy.

"I had a friend post an article (and) she was like, 'Hey let's do this in our group,'" Rendon said. "One of the museums was doing an art recreation challenge got on Google and just kind of googled pictures and I found one."

Rendon said she started the challenge to give her something to do.

"But it's turned into this really cool thing and it's helped me gain an appreciation for art," she explained. "And I start wondering about who these people are."

Soon after starting her journey of art recreation challenges, Rendon had to get creative with how she would create what she needed for each artist.

"The first one I did was the Frida Kahlo, she's got like a big white circle thing around her head, and I actually went into my kid's closet and I found a dress that had a white pinafore," Rendon said. "I posted it on my page and just said 'nailed it.'"

Her followers on Instagram took notice and have already asked her to do more.

"I have people that would message me I got texts I got phone calls that were like, 'these are so awesome, these give me life!'" Rendon said. "I thought it was funny, but people are like, 'Please keep me going, I look forward to your posts and they're booing me up.'"

So almost every day since, she's recreated a classic painting, including Beethoven and Picasso.

"[The Picasso painting] It has lots of colors and stuff so I actually went to my backyard and got our sidewalk chalk kind of got it wet and brushed it on my face the best I could."

Rendon said her Beethoven pose has been one of the most popular.

"She's in a red robe and she's standing up, so I had a red sheet. Her hair's really big, and I didn't know how to do that, so I ended up strapping a stuffed bear to my head."

So far, Rendon has posed for nearly two dozen recreations, all of which are posted on her Instagram page.

She explained to KTVB that her husband is usually behind the camera, but sometimes that job is taken by her five-year-old.

"This is a hard time right now, so to find the joy in these moments and to create something or be a part of it in some way so that you can look back and at this time and just say, 'Oh yeah there were some good things that came out of all of this.'"