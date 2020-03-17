We asked people in downtown Boise how they are greeting people without shaking hands

People are finding all sorts of ways to greet each other without risking spreading germs and viruses like the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Covid-19 continues to be, at best, an inconvenience for every for everyone. Our normal routines are broken, even our distractions are discontinued.

So with our lives out of whack, for the time being, The 208 wanted to pivot our coronavirus coverage, just for a bit, to get a lighter look at the communicable disease. Is that even possible?

Can we keep our hands away from our faces? How about keeping our hands from touching our face, or each other?

What about a handshake?

Are we supposed to ignore social norms and turn our backs on the outstretched hands of our friends and colleagues, someone we meet for the first time? As of now, the experts say yes.

So we asked people in downtown Boise how they are shaking hands without shaking hands.

Watch the video to see their responses.