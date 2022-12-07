Volunteers offer Ukrainian refugee kids with 'English immersion camp'

The five-week course aims to be a foundational experience for refugee children starting their new life America, because they will also have to learn a new language.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants (IAURI) works with 80 separate cases, often families, representing 197 people.

IAURI organizes volunteers, resources and other services to assist Ukrainian families who have been forced to leave their home country after Russia's invasion. The latest resource is a five-week 'English immersion camp' to introduce the children to a new language.

Lakeview Church of the Nazarene hosts the camp, welcoming Ukrainian kids with a sign near the front door.

"This is practically like another session of schooling they have to go through, but we try to make it as fun and engaging as possible here," bi-lingual interpreter Enoch Goretoy said. " We're helping the best we can, to the best of our ability."

Goretoy is a teenager himself. His mother is Ukrainian. For that reason, he wanted to help with the camp.

The camp enrolls 44 Ukrainian children. Students are young as 2 years old, while others are teenagers, according to camp volunteer Joni Leipf. Several volunteers are certified teachers from local school districts.

"They're building that trust. They're learning to look to their peers," Leipf said.

Only a few of these peers speak their native language, such as Enoch. Several volunteers only speak English. This immersion is intentional.

"Some of the common phrases like 'good morning,' or 'please', or 'may I go to the bathroom?' Some of the kids are starting to use some of those words in their communication with us," Leipf said.

The volunteers know these kids won't speak fluently until long after their time at the camp has ended and they are okay with that.

IAURI organizers hope the camp is just the starting point.

"As a teacher or educator, there's that sense of bringing that child from where they are, to someplace that empowers them to do the next thing. That's how I feel about this camp," Leipf said. "We don't know about their situation in Ukraine, but there was certainly trauma and if we can relieve some of that trauma through healthy kid activities, then that's a win."

Regardless of the tangible results, this program matters to the volunteers, because even if these kids can't read the welcome sign by the door, they can feel welcome in the classroom.

"Cooperation can bridge language barriers and cultural barriers," Leipf said.