Can you legally step in to help if you witness police brutality?

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody, a KTVB viewer reached out wondering if they could have legally helped him.

BOISE, Idaho — In the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody, many are wondering if there is anything they could do to help in a similar situation.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video last week restraining Floyd by kneeling on his neck despite pleas from Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder and three other former officers have also been charged for their involvement in Floyd's death.

As outrage over the death continues throughout the nation and world, a KTVB viewer reached out to us with the following question:

"Regarding the death of George Floyd, what would have happened if one of us would have stepped in to help him? When we see something like that happening, do we have the right to try to stop it especially if it is wrong?"

In an effort to answer that question, we called former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy.

He says there are laws on the books in Idaho that define attempts to obstruct or resist a police officer as a crime.

So while morally, stepping in to help might be the right thing to do, legally, you could be charged with resisting or obstructing an officer if you didn't follow police orders or attempt to interrupt police conduct.

In Idaho, resisting or obstructing police is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year in jail.

But Leroy also noted that there has been a law on the books in Idaho since 1972 that says any officer who is guilty of willful inhumanity or oppression toward any prisoner under his care or in his custody is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 dollars and removal from his job.

Watch more of The 208:

See all of the latest episodes of KTVB's newest show in our YouTube playlist: