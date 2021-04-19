Veto override fails on emergency-powers bill

The Senate's vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: This story originally appeared on The Idaho Press website.

The Idaho Senate on Monday failed to override the governor's veto of SB 1136aa, the emergency powers bill that Gov. Brad Little vetoed on Friday, falling one vote short.

The Senate's vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. Here is the full vote breakdown:

Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Harris, Heider, Johnson, Lakey, Lee, Lent, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Vick, Winder and Zito.

Voting no: Sens. Burgoyne, Guthrie, Lodge, Martin, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Rabe, Stennett, Ward-Engelking, Wintrow, and Woodward.

Little announced on Friday, in a live-streamed address to the state, that he would veto both SB 1136aa and HB 135aa, the two major emergency powers bill the Legislature has passed this year to pare back the governor's emergency powers and give more power in disaster emergencies to the Legislature.

Little vetoed SB 1136aa on Friday afternoon; HB 135aa hadn't yet made it to his desk, but he made it clear he'd veto that one as well.

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge (R-Huston) issued a statement on why she switched her vote from 'yes' to 'no' to override the veto. She said in part:

This legislative session has proven that 105 people from all parts of this state have differences. Look at the length of this session. To think they could come to quick consensus in an emergency situation is hard to believe.

I feel that when the emotions of COVID subside that cooler minds can come together and work together in the very best interest of the people of Idaho. We can do better with the Legislature, Governor, experts and citizens working together as a team.

