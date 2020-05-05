Oregon's Vale High School uses toilet paper to award 'Pandemic Prom' king and queen

Kudos to the Vikings for making the most out of the current circumstances.

VALE, Ore. — With most prom activities canceled across the country, schools are looking for creative ways to give their seniors memorable sendoffs.

In eastern Oregon, prom may have been canceled, but teachers and staff at Vale High School decided they would still announce this year's prom court, and name a prom king and queen, but in a way that's only appropriate under the circumstances.

On Friday, the school posted two pictures of Jeremiah Daugherty and Brianna Beesley, standing by toilet paper-wrapped cars, dressed in t-shirts that say 'I am the King/Queen'.

Underneath their title is a roll of toilet paper, followed by 'Vale High School Pandemic Prom Court 2020.'

Those named 'prince' and 'princess' are listed in a separate post. Each is wearing a mask and most are posing with wither toilet paper or cleaning supplies.

Kudos to the Vikings for making the most out of the circumstances.