US Air Force takes 'appropriate action' with Idaho Rep. Giddings after investigation

The Air Force and Rep. Priscilla Giddings declined to explain what the "appropriate action" was.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho House Ethics Committee unanimously voted to proceed with censuring and removing Representative Priscilla Giddings from one of her committee seats. The recommendation will now go onto the full House for a vote, but Giddings will likely also face repercussions for doxxing an alleged rape victim on her social media.

Her other employer, the United States Air Force, said in June that officials were considering an "assessment" into Giddings' actions after a complaint was filed.

Giddings, R-White Bird, is a combat veteran and is now an officer with the Air Force Reserve.

On Wednesday morning, The 208 learned that the Air Force's "assessment" is complete and "appropriate action" has been taken. However, what that action was is still unknown.

As The 208 was told in June, the Air Force told KTVB that the military branch will not discuss disciplinary actions, if any are taken, because the process is subject to the Privacy Act.

KTVB reached out to Rep. Giddings to find out what the "appropriate action" was, but she has not responded for comment at the time of this article's publication.