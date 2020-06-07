Wearing a face mask: Does it infringe on my personal freedom?

Kim Fields talked with a constitutional law professor at University of Idaho for some answers.



"People are saying whoa, wait, that's an infringement on my personal freedoms. Do they have a leg to stand on?" asked Kim Fields.



"It's not just a question of whether it's an infringement on personal freedoms, it's a question of whether it's a justified infringement on personal freedoms," said Shaakirrah Sanders, professor of Law, University of Idaho.



“There is an element of this that we have seen throughout history that governments have declared emergencies powers in times of emergencies," Sanders said.



Sanders says it's similar to when Gov. Brad Little ordered non-essential businesses to close. Several statutes in the Idaho Constitution granted Little the authority to do so, for the greater good of society's health and public safety.



Sanders says face mask mandates would likely be considered justified too, if it were to be challenged in court.



"Forcing an individual to wear face masks arguably does implicate your fundamental right to free expression," Sanders said. "But like I said, the question is whether there's a justified infringement. And I would think the authority given to states and cities under the Idaho, under the federal and state constitutions, in addition to the fact that we have a pretty deadly pandemic going on, would tend to show there's a compelling government interest here. And medical research has shown us that wearing a face mask is effective against the spread of COVID-19. So that would essentially be the argument in court."



Sanders stresses that does not mean the government can tell you to wear a face mask in your home or car or private business.



"But out in public, on streets in public places, then yes because of the link between the face mask and combating the disease," Sanders said. "If a court agrees with that, then the court would say, 'hey for purposes of COVID-19 it may be OK for the government to force us to wear a face mask in public.'"