Twin Falls man raises $15,000 to buy rifle-rated body armor for school resource officers

Officers often don't wear rifle-rated body armor until it's needed. Newer, lighter gear allows for them to regularly wear full body armor.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Forrest Andersen, alongside the help of Magic Valley community members, rasied $15,000 to outfit Magic Valley school resource officers (SRO) with new rifle-rated body armor.

"I saw the Uvalde footage," Andersen said. "It made me very angry. It made be very frustrated."

Andersen was frustrated because it took law enforcement more than an hour to enter the classroom and confront the shooter. The shooter killed 19 children and two teachers.

Andersen wanted to work toward a solution.

"If we're gonna ask our officers to walk through the door despite bullets coming through it to stop that assailant, surly we as state, community, and individuals, can equip them with the best equipment," Andersen said.

SRO's have rifle-rated body armor, according to Capt. Scott Bishop at the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office. However, it’s unusual for an officer to wear this gear regularly throughout the day. It can weight more than 20 lbs.

An officer would typically put the gear on in direct response to a potential shooting.

"What are they gonna do? Run out to their car, put on their body armor, and run back in?" Andersen said. "They need to have it on, so when it happens, they're ready to react to the situation."

Modern body-armor plates are thinner and weigh a little more than 1 pound, according to Andersen. This gear can cost up to 800 dollars per plate - it's typically not an item smaller departments can plan for in the budget, according to Capt. Bishop.

"Body armor - especially rifle rated plates - have changed quite a bit over the last few years," Capt. Bishop said. "[A couple] pounds? You can wear that all day."

The fundraiser will supply 18 Magic Valley SRO's with modern, lightweight, rifle-rated body armor, according to Andersen.

"That's what were doing here. We're telling people we're gonna give you everything possible to do your job. Now go do it," Capt. Bishop said.

Andersen has a supplier that can sell these plates for significantly less than what other suppliers quoted Capt. Bishop in the past. Andersen is donating the plates directly to the SRO's and their departments. This allows the money to be stretched even further, Andersen said.

