Twin Falls City Councilman discusses decision to table citywide mask mandate

Shawn Barigar decided a potential mask mandate should be discussed during Monday's city council meeting. However, it was his motion to table the discussion.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Monday night, Twin Falls City Council held a meeting to determine if the city would implement a mask mandate.

Over the course of five hours, nearly 70 people testified about the potential mandate. The majority of those who spoke were not in favor of a mandate, citing health and personal freedom concerns.

Ultimately, the discussion was tabled until further notice.

Twin Falls County has reported nearly 5,200 COVID-19 cases since March and has consistently been listed as one of the state's infection hotspots.

The county's seven-day incidence rate, how many cases per 100,000 people, is the second-highest in the state followed by Jerome County, which is right next to Twin Falls County.

In October, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), which oversees Twin Falls County along with six others, requested a mask mandate be implemented in all seven counties under its jurisdiction. Per the request, CEO of Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce and City Councilman Shawn Barigar decided to begin the discussion in the council chambers.

After five hours of testimony, however, he was also the one who recommended tabling the idea. The motion passed 6-1.

"As I listened to testimony last night, I think it's pretty evident masks themselves have become so polarizing, so politicized, I don't know that we can get to a common ground on that," Barigar said.

As an elected official, Barigar believes himself and his colleagues have a responsibility to do the right thing. However, he is concerned neither he nor his fellow councilmembers know what the right thing is.

"I don't want to pass the buck back to the health district, I don't want to pass the buck to the Governor, I don't want to pass the buck to the federal government," he said. "We heard a lot about personal responsibility last night on both sides of this issue and I guess I just beg, plead, implore people to do that. Take the personal responsibility to try and do your best to not put yourself and others at risk."

Twin Falls residents are not the only ones emphasizing personal responsibility; Idaho Gov. Brad Little has maintained that personal responsibility is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Barigar, however, does not feel the ordinance brought before the city council on Monday met the goal of Twin Falls' public policy.

"[The goal is] increase the number of people who are masking as part of the strategy to slow the spread of the virus," he added. "I believe the ordinance we had before us last night provided so many exemptions that I would argue fewer people would be wearing masks today had that ordinance last night been made emergency active because of the exemptions it gave."

The exemptions within the proposed mandate include the common exemptions in some Idaho cities, such as while eating and exercising. There was also language that would exempt schools from requiring masks.

The second item on the list is the biggest exemption, according to Barigar: it excludes persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. However, it does not require anyone to carry around any evidence to prove that.

Another concern regarding the ordinance is the mentality of those who oppose it. Barigar feels the residents who believe implementing a mask mandate is not right will not follow one, should it be issued in Twin Falls.

"I believe that's been well-communicated. Whether people hear it, whether people believe it, that seems to be the crux of the challenge," he said. "Everyone tends to live in their own echo chamber these days. It is a level of frustration. The divisiveness that seems to come with every discussion is so amplified these days that I sometimes think we forget that we are a community and we're trying to do things together."

Barigar did not suggest tabling the discussion because he felt pressure from the opposition.

"Maybe it's the optimist in me, I hope we can find some common ground to come together instead of focusing on our differences and not addressing the issue at hand," he said. "'How do we slow this down, not overwhelm our healthcare system, keep our businesses open, have the grocery store be there when you need it, be able to go to work, send your kids to school?' and we'll see how that goes."